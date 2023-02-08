Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bi­zenjo on Tuesday said that the incumbent pro­vincial government had placed the health sector at the top of its priorities in order to provide healthcare facilities to people at their doorstep.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meet­ing of Board of Governors, Sheikh Muhammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute of Cardiolo­gy (SMBZAN). During the meet­ing, the administrative, financial and other related issues of the institution were reviewed.

The meeting was attended by Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sheikh Muhammad Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Institute of Cardiology Major General Tufail Ahmed, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Imran Gachki, Sec­retary Health Saleh Muhammad Nasir, Secretary S&GAD Babar Khan, Finance Secretary Kamber Dashti, Law Secretary Abdul Sa­boor Kakar, Head of Cardiology Department Dr Fazlur Rehman and other relevant officials.

The meeting was briefed on the agenda points by the sec­retary health and the CEO of the institution. In the meet­ing, a supplementary grant of Rs911.40 million was approved for the institution for the finan­cial year 2022-23, it was decid­ed to present the Act related to the institution in the Assembly.

The nomenclature of 748 posts proposed for the institution, the reorganisation of the Board of Governors, the composition of the Executive Committee, the permission of doctors appointed on contract to practice in-house, other related decisions, including review of transfer posting of doc­tors and staff nurses on deputa­tion basis and special allowance to specialised cadre doctors were approved by the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that the pro­vincial government had placed the health sector at the top of its priorities saying that Sheikh Mu­hammad Bin Zayed Al- Nahyan Institute of Cardiology was a big project, “we have to upgrade oth­er hospitals in the province on the same model”. The chief min­ister directed that those matters related to the institutions which were of urgent and necessary na­ture should be sent by summary to the Chief Minister Secretariat so that timely action could be taken on them. CM Bizenjo said that the government wanted to provide basic medical facilities to the people at their doorstep