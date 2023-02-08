Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his gov­ernment in the valuable part­nership with Deaf Reach was imparting education and train­ing to differently-abled children.

“This is a noble cause in which the Founder of Deaf Reach Rich­ard Geary and his team have extended a very helpful hand with the Sindh government.” This he said while speaking at the Inauguration Ceremony of Deaf Reach Campus & Bach­elor of Arts Convocation here at Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The event was attended by CM Special As­sistant Sadiq Memon, Chairman STEVTA Saleem Jalbani, MD STEVTA Dr Mustafa Suhag, Sec­retary Special Education Hadi Bux Kalhoro, and others.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he was overwhelmed to have met these differently-talented students at Deaf Reach, who have graduated from the Bach­elor of Arts program, and those who were sitting in classrooms. “It is the vision of my govern­ment to provide ample oppor­tunities for growth to persons with disabilities,” he said and added that as partners, Deaf Reach has expanded our vision and he thanked them for the collaboration with the Sindh government to achieve this goal together. The CM Sindh said that he was impressed with the facilities that deaf students were being provided by Deaf Reach. “I have seen their digi­tal sign language learning pro­gram,” he said and added,

“It is a unique resource that will help build capacity for not only students but teachers and parents as well as across poodle Pakistan and is hopeful that it is going to deliver an amazing impact in near future.” Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he was proud of Deaf Reach with their six schools in the province and urged them to enhance and strengthen the partnership fur­ther in other districts such as Larkana and Hyderabad.

He urged the corporate sector to open doors to inclusivity and provide more opportunities to deaf youth for employment. “My government has already allocated a separate quota for differently-abled persons in government jobs and we will offer jobs to recently graduated students,” he announced.