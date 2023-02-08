Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minis­ter Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the Turkish Con­sulate in Karachi and expressed his grief over the loss of lives in earth­quake with the Turkish Consul General, here on Tuesday. Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah accompanied the chief minister. The chief min­ister said that the people of Pakistan specially the people of Sindh were with their Turkish brothers and sisters in this hour of grief. Murad Ali Shah also inked his impressions in the visi­tors book.