I would like to share my humble opinion regarding the decision to CNG Station’s closure in Pesha­war & other cities of KPK. It is a commendable decision by the dis­trict administration of Peshawar in collaboration with SNGPL Pe­shawar. Domestic consumers are suffering in these freezing winters due to no or low pressure in most parts of Peshawar. A significant improvement is observed since 01 January’23 after the CNG sta­tions were closed after the imposi­tion of Section 144 by the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar for the whole month of January’23.

As you are aware, usage of gas increases many folds during win­ter for obvious reasons in house, offices & other premises. We al­ready have gasoline (Petrol) avail­able as an alternative source for vehicles. Heavens will not fall if Petrol is used during the said pe­riod. Another issue that has aggra­vated the situation further is the conversion of commercial vehicles to CNG, which to my knowledge is illegal. Since CNG is purely meant for private vehicles.

PM Shehbaz to chair cabinet meeting today

I hope the district administra­tion & SNGPL authorities will stick to their decision without taking pressure from a handful of CNG & public transport mafia. This decision, in my view, to clo­sure should be extended till the end of February 23.

ENGR. SHAHZAD KHATTAK,

Peshawar.