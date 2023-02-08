Share:

I would like to share my humble opinion regarding the decision to CNG Station’s closure in Pesha­war & other cities of KPK. It is a commendable decision by the dis­trict administration of Peshawar in collaboration with SNGPL Pe­shawar. Domestic consumers are suffering in these freezing winters due to no or low pressure in most parts of Peshawar. A significant improvement is observed since 01 January’23 after the CNG sta­tions were closed after the imposi­tion of Section 144 by the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar for the whole month of January’23.

As you are aware, usage of gas increases many folds during win­ter for obvious reasons in house, offices & other premises. We al­ready have gasoline (Petrol) avail­able as an alternative source for vehicles. Heavens will not fall if Petrol is used during the said pe­riod. Another issue that has aggra­vated the situation further is the conversion of commercial vehicles to CNG, which to my knowledge is illegal. Since CNG is purely meant for private vehicles.

I hope the district administra­tion & SNGPL authorities will stick to their decision without taking pressure from a handful of CNG & public transport mafia. This decision, in my view, to clo­sure should be extended till the end of February 23.

ENGR. SHAHZAD KHATTAK,

Peshawar.