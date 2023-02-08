I would like to share my humble opinion regarding the decision to CNG Station’s closure in Peshawar & other cities of KPK. It is a commendable decision by the district administration of Peshawar in collaboration with SNGPL Peshawar. Domestic consumers are suffering in these freezing winters due to no or low pressure in most parts of Peshawar. A significant improvement is observed since 01 January’23 after the CNG stations were closed after the imposition of Section 144 by the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar for the whole month of January’23.
As you are aware, usage of gas increases many folds during winter for obvious reasons in house, offices & other premises. We already have gasoline (Petrol) available as an alternative source for vehicles. Heavens will not fall if Petrol is used during the said period. Another issue that has aggravated the situation further is the conversion of commercial vehicles to CNG, which to my knowledge is illegal. Since CNG is purely meant for private vehicles.
I hope the district administration & SNGPL authorities will stick to their decision without taking pressure from a handful of CNG & public transport mafia. This decision, in my view, to closure should be extended till the end of February 23.
ENGR. SHAHZAD KHATTAK,
Peshawar.