Cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. during the next twelve hours.

However, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in north Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad seven degree centigrade, Lahore eleven, Karachi twenty, Peshawar and Quetta eight, Gilgit five, Murree one and Muzaffarabad six degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, dry in Jammu, very cold and dry in Leh.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula minus one degree centigrade, Jammu seven, Leh minus eight and Shopian minus two degree centigrade.