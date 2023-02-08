Share:

ISLAMABAD - A local court on Tuesday dismissed the post-arrest bail petition of Awami Muslim League (AML)’s leader Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in an FIR pertain­ing to levelling allegations on former president Asif Ali Zardari for hatching conspiracy against Imran Khan.

Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir heard the bail petition of Sheikh Ra­sheed filed through his lawyer Ab­dul Razzaq Advocate. At the outset of the hearing, the investigation officer submitted the record to the court. The counsel for the accused also submitted the written order of the high court on the direction of the judge.

The prosecutor opposed the bail petition and said that the accused had claimed in his statement that the services of some terrorists had been hired for the conspiracy. He said that it was a very big statement, add­ing that in the history of Paki­stan, former prime ministers including Benazir Bhutto and Liaqat Ali Khan had been mur­dered.

He said that the allegation was levelled against a former presi­dent and it could have serious impacts. Such irresponsible statements could spread unrest in society, he said.

The prosecutor further said that the attitude of Sheikh Ra­sheed in the custody was ex­tra ordinary, adding that he had tried to influence the court pro­ceeding with the statement re­garding his previous positions. He said that the accused was arrested with hard efforts and there was a risk of his flee if he was granted bail.

The counsel for the com­plainant Salman Munir said that the accused also had been giv­ing provoking statements in the past as well. The FIR was regis­tered against him in 90s and he was convicted as will in the Ka­lashnikov case.

He argued that Sheikh Rash­eed could spread anarchy if he was given bail. He prayed the court to set aside the bail plea of the accused.

Petitioner’s lawyer argued that Sheikh Rasheed had only given the reference of Imran Khan’s statement and declared it as correct. He claimed that the FIR was registered against his client before airing of his statement.

He prayed the court to grant his client bail as he had to take part in elections. He said that the legal team was not allowed to meet the accused in jail.

The court reserved judgment after listening to arguments and later dismissed the bail pe­tition. The court, however, said that Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed could give an application to sign his nomination papers for NA-60 and NA-62.