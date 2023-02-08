Share:

VEHARI - A civil court granted physical remand of guard of a bus company in police custody for four days, over physical assault of a hostess at general bus stand of Vehari.

The victim appeared in the court with her father and lawyer and after hearing arguments, it remanded accused Sheraz Ali for four days in police custody.

The Denawal police had arrested the prime accused guard and driver Asif for helping in physical assault on the hostess, a couple of days back.

The police requested 14-day remand, while the court granted four days for it.

The victims also got her statement recorded with the court under section 164 of CrPC.

Later, plaintiff lawyer, Wahab Baloch blamed the police for favouring the accused and the victim’s fam­ily was dissatisfied with the FIR.

He informed the accused teased her before the as­sault which the victim brought into notice of head hostess, but she again assigned duty to her with the same guard who assaulted her in the bus.