The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday arrested one alleged terrorist associated with a banned outfit during an operation in Multan.

According to a CTD spokesperson, a CTD team conducted an operation based on an intelligence report in Multan and arrested a terrorist belonging to banned organisation.

The spokesperson further informed that the arrested terrorist has been identified as Hamad. The CTD personnel also recovered suicide vest, a pistol, bullets and stickers of banned outfit from his possession.

The arrested terrorist has been shifted to some undisclosed location for further investigation.