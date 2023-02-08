Share:

KHANEWAL - Khanewal Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wa­sim Hamid Sandhu has di­rected the public service delivery institutions to im­prove their performance. In the introductory meet­ing presided over by the Deputy Commissioner, CEOs of Education, Health Departments and district officers of agriculture, col­leges, Population Welfare, Food, Public Health, Trans­port Authority, Labour and other departments partici­pated. The DC said that the purpose of the meeting is to check the performance of the departments and im­prove coordination among themselves. The perfor­mance of all the officers should be improved. “I will monitor myself and action will be taken against the officers,” he added. He fur­ther said that the citizens should be served by work­ing as a team. Uninter­rupted supply of flour and urea should be ensured in every way.