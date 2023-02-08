KHANEWAL - Khanewal Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu has directed the public service delivery institutions to improve their performance. In the introductory meeting presided over by the Deputy Commissioner, CEOs of Education, Health Departments and district officers of agriculture, colleges, Population Welfare, Food, Public Health, Transport Authority, Labour and other departments participated. The DC said that the purpose of the meeting is to check the performance of the departments and improve coordination among themselves. The performance of all the officers should be improved. “I will monitor myself and action will be taken against the officers,” he added. He further said that the citizens should be served by working as a team. Uninterrupted supply of flour and urea should be ensured in every way.
