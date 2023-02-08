PESHAWAR    -   Deputy  Commissioner (DC)  Abbottabad, Tariq Salam  Marwat on Tuesday directed  to improve the pace  of work on projects initiated  under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa  City Improvement  Projects (KPCIP).  He was chairing a  meeting to discuss progress  on schemes being  launched under city improvement  projects.  He also directed expediting  the pace of work  on ongoing schemes  keeping in view the  problems of people. He  directed them to follow  standard operating procedures  and complete  these public welfare  schemes abiding by quality  control principles.