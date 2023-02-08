Share:

WAH CANTT - Dead body of an employee of local government organization was found from his flat near mohallah mission hospital in the limits of Taxila police station on Tuesday. police while quoting the brother of the victim identified as Rizwan Ullah said that his brother, who was living in his rented flat, was not responding to his phone calls for last three days.

When he came from Islamabad to see him and knocked at the door, he received no response. when he broke the door with the help of locals he found him dead and his body appeared to be a few days old. Later, police shifted his body to tehsil headquarters hospital for autopsy. Taxila police registered a case and launched further investigation.