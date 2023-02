Share:

KARACHI - Acting Speaker Sindh Assem­bly Rehana Leghari on Tuesday said to focus on harmless treatment for diseases, mitigating the dependency on Al­lopathic treatment. She said this while talking to herbalist Dr Nasir Sal­eem Nasaka, who called on the former in the Sindh Assembly build­ing, said a statement. On this occasion, Rehana Leghari presented a cer­emonial gift of Sindhi cap and Ajarak to Dr. Na­sir Saleem Nasaka.