Islamabad/RIyadh - The digital Cooperation Organization (dCO), the international organization to promote digital prosperity for all, has successfully concluded its second General assembly in Riyadh with a ministerial declaration calling for open collaboration among nations to bridge the digital divide. The dCO ministerial Call for action, which was issued on behalf of all 13 member states, recognized the crucial role that the digital economy plays in shaping a more equitable and thriving future, and called for increased international dialogue to identify and promote successful approaches, and impactful initiatives that will empower nations to create sustainable, inclusive and equitable growth of the digital economy. The General Assembly, the first full in-person gathering of the dCO, brought together delegation(s) from the dCO member states, dCO observer partners, and other international stakeholders in the digital economy.

The assembly was also attended by Zunaid ahmed Palak, minister of state for Information and Communication Technology, People’s Republic of bangladesh; and mohammd almanni, minister of Communications and Information Technology, state of Qatar, as guests of the dCO.

The dCO calls for international cooperation to coordinate efforts and develop sustainable solutions that are specifically tailored to address four major concerns; such as policies and regulations, micro, small, and medium Enterprises (msmEs) digitalization, digital skills and Education, and digital Transformation. ms deemah alyahya, secretary-General of the dCO, said: “There is an urgent need to modernize and harmonize digital policies and regulations, support msmEs, take advantage of the cross-border nature of the digital economy and reduce barriers to access new markets, grow and create new opportunities”.

“Presently, around 36% of the world’s population, or approximately 2.7 billion people, do not have access to the internet. This substantial divide separates those with the means and abilities to participate in the digital economy from those without. We must take collective action to unleash the full potential of the digital age by equipping everyone with the digital skills they need.

This can be through a combination of formal education systems, informal training programs, and civil society initiatives that promote continuous learning and upskilling. We must invest in building and enhancing digital skills and reap the rewards for generations to come,” alyahya added. The one-day General assembly included several strategic announcements around the expansion of the dCO and aligning the organization to accelerate its mission in the future.