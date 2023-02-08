The world is moving towards e-management but in Pakistan and especially in GB, the changes are resisted by engineers and contractors to continue their pooling system of getting contracts. The GB PWD is a hub of corruption where only 30pc of the allocation is used for construction and the remaining goes into implementing agencies as commission.
The present CM failed to control corruption and failed to bring any mega project. Gilgit and Skardu both are facing great amounts of load-shedding and the Satpara dam utterly failed. At the same time, the administration is in deep slumber and change became a nightmare.
SHAKIR H SHAMIM,
Skardu.