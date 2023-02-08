Share:

The world is moving towards e-management but in Pakistan and especially in GB, the changes are resisted by engineers and con­tractors to continue their pooling system of getting contracts. The GB PWD is a hub of corruption where only 30pc of the allocation is used for construction and the remaining goes into implementing agencies as commission.

The present CM failed to con­trol corruption and failed to bring any mega project. Gilgit and Skar­du both are facing great amounts of load-shedding and the Satpa­ra dam utterly failed. At the same time, the administration is in deep slumber and change became a nightmare.

SHAKIR H SHAMIM,

Skardu.