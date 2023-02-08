Share:

Quito - Ecuadorans have rejected a proposal by the government to allow the extradition of citizens with links to organized crime, President Guillermo Lasso conceded Monday after a weekend referendum. The extradition of Ecuadorans is prohibited by the constitution of the South American country, which has been rocked by a dramatic increase in criminal violence.

Lasso, an unpopular conservative and former banker, proposed legalizing extradition as a means of fighting drug trafficking and a crime wave that claimed the lives of two candidates in local elections held alongside the referendum. On Sunday, the matter was put to a mandatory referendum for Ecuador’s 13.4 million eligible voters.