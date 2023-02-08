Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that constitution clearly states that elections must be held within 90 days.

Mr. Qureshi rebuked the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government saying that centre is making lame excuses over the election date announcement, adding that the country’s economic and security situation are the same for the last 9 months, they just want to escape from elections.

The PTI stalwart raising questions over the intention of caretaker governments about holding transparent by-polls said that despite the ban, major reshuffling in bureaucracy is being made to get favorable results in the upcoming elections.

“Protests and sit-ins are our legal right, and we will use this right to raise our voice against manipulated actions,” said Shah Mehmood.