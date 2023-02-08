MULTAN - Multan division Commissioner Amir Khattak ordered to ensure foolproof arrangements for conducting matriculation examination in the district here.
While meeting with Intermediate and Secondary Education Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Qasim and other officers concerned, the commissioner directed to ensure arrangements of generators, water coolers and other necessities to facilitate the exam takers at the centres.
He asked the duty officers to pay visit particularly at sensitive examination centres to avoid unpleasant situation in future at time of the examination.
On the occasion, a detailed briefing was given to the commissioner from Multan Board chairman.
Muhammad Qasim said about 4,014 exam centres including 48 were sensitive set up in different parts of the district.
He said extra-curriculum activities used to be arranged and backed up by the board’s administration in colleges and schools. It’s pertinent to note that matric exam scheduled to be conducted from April across Punjab.
PMA CONCERNED OVER SHORTAGE OF PGRS SEATS IN NISHTAR HOSPITAL
Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) showed concerns over shortage of Post Graduates (PGRs) doctors in government hospitals especially in Nishtar Hospital.
Addressing a dinner hosted for newly recruited PGRs and diploma trainees at Nishtar Hospital, PMA President, Dr Masood Hiraj, said that the association would raise voice in this connection at every relevant forum.
He informed that the House Officers (HOs) and PGRs were the backbone of a teaching hospital like Nishtar, adding that PMA welcomes them.
He ensured them of complete support security duty, hostel related and other issues.
Dr Rana Khawar, Dr Zulqarnain Haider, Dr Abdul Khaliq and others were present.
700 RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS BEING USED ILLEGALLY FOR COMMERCIAL PURPOSES IN CITY
South Punjab Housing and Urban Development Secretary Asif Chaudhary ordered action against defaulters as over 700 citizens were using their residential buildings for commercial purposes in the city.
This was stated by Additional Secretary, Housing, Rana Akhlaaq while chairing a meeting here on Tuesday. He stated that it was illegal to utilise residential buildings for commercial purposes and deprive the government from commercial fees.
He stated that an operation would be launched soon and pending dues would also be recovered. However, the meeting participants expressed satisfaction as Rs7.5 million were recovered during one month from defaulters.