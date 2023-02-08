Share:

MULTAN - Multan division Commissioner Amir Khattak ordered to ensure foolproof arrangements for con­ducting matriculation examina­tion in the district here.

While meeting with Inter­mediate and Secondary Educa­tion Chairman Hafiz Muham­mad Qasim and other officers concerned, the commissioner directed to ensure arrange­ments of generators, water coolers and other necessities to facilitate the exam takers at the centres.

He asked the duty officers to pay visit particularly at sensitive examination centres to avoid un­pleasant situation in future at time of the examination.

On the occasion, a detailed briefing was given to the com­missioner from Multan Board chairman.

Muhammad Qasim said about 4,014 exam centres including 48 were sensitive set up in different parts of the district.

He said extra-curriculum ac­tivities used to be arranged and backed up by the board’s admin­istration in colleges and schools. It’s pertinent to note that matric exam scheduled to be conducted from April across Punjab.

PMA CONCERNED OVER SHORTAGE OF PGRS SEATS IN NISHTAR HOSPITAL

Pakistan Medical Associa­tion (PMA) showed concerns over shortage of Post Graduates (PGRs) doctors in government hospitals especially in Nishtar Hospital.

Addressing a dinner hosted for newly recruited PGRs and diplo­ma trainees at Nishtar Hospital, PMA President, Dr Masood Hiraj, said that the association would raise voice in this connection at every relevant forum.

He informed that the House Of­ficers (HOs) and PGRs were the backbone of a teaching hospital like Nishtar, adding that PMA wel­comes them.

He ensured them of complete support security duty, hostel re­lated and other issues.

Dr Rana Khawar, Dr Zulqarnain Haider, Dr Abdul Khaliq and oth­ers were present.

700 RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS BEING USED ILLEGALLY FOR COMMERCIAL PURPOSES IN CITY

South Punjab Housing and Urban Development Secretary Asif Chaudhary ordered action against defaulters as over 700 citizens were using their resi­dential buildings for commercial purposes in the city.

This was stated by Additional Secretary, Housing, Rana Akh­laaq while chairing a meeting here on Tuesday. He stated that it was illegal to utilise residential buildings for commercial pur­poses and deprive the govern­ment from commercial fees.

He stated that an operation would be launched soon and pending dues would also be re­covered. However, the meeting participants expressed satisfac­tion as Rs7.5 million were re­covered during one month from defaulters.