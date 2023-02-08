Share:

KARACHI - Former president and military rul­er General (retd) Pervez Musharraf was laid to rest in Karachi following the funeral prayers in Malir Canton­ment Board which was attended by top military leadership, diplomats, politicians and his relatives and peo­ple from different walks of life.

The body of the former military rul­er was brought to Karachi via a spe­cial plane from United Arab Emirates on Monday night follow­ing his death due to his pro­tracted illness. The former president was given mil­itary protocol during his last journey and the funer­al prayers were offered at the Polo Ground.According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Commit­tee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad as well as senior serving and retired army of­ficers attended the funer­al. Former army chiefs Qa­mar Javed Bajwa, Ashfaq Pervez Kayani and Aslam Beg were among those who attended the funeral. Pol­iticians including MQM-P leaders Khalid Maqbool Sid­diqi, Dr Farooq Sattar, PSP’s Mustafa Kamal, PML-N lead­er Amir Muqam, PTI lead­er and former Sindh gov­ernor Imran Ismail, former federal information minis­ter Javed Jabbar, former FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi and Musharraf’s son Bilal were also in attendance. Pervez Musharraf was laid to rest at the army graveyard near Kala Pull.Musharraf was un­der treatment for amyloido­sis at the American Hospi­tal in Dubai for a long time.It is pertinent to mention here that the former president’s mother was buried in Dubai while his father was laid to rest in Karachi.