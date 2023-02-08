KARACHI - Former president and military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf was laid to rest in Karachi following the funeral prayers in Malir Cantonment Board which was attended by top military leadership, diplomats, politicians and his relatives and people from different walks of life.
The body of the former military ruler was brought to Karachi via a special plane from United Arab Emirates on Monday night following his death due to his protracted illness. The former president was given military protocol during his last journey and the funeral prayers were offered at the Polo Ground.According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad as well as senior serving and retired army officers attended the funeral. Former army chiefs Qamar Javed Bajwa, Ashfaq Pervez Kayani and Aslam Beg were among those who attended the funeral. Politicians including MQM-P leaders Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi, Dr Farooq Sattar, PSP’s Mustafa Kamal, PML-N leader Amir Muqam, PTI leader and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, former federal information minister Javed Jabbar, former FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi and Musharraf’s son Bilal were also in attendance. Pervez Musharraf was laid to rest at the army graveyard near Kala Pull.Musharraf was under treatment for amyloidosis at the American Hospital in Dubai for a long time.It is pertinent to mention here that the former president’s mother was buried in Dubai while his father was laid to rest in Karachi.