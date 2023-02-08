Share:

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said that despite economic challenges, the government was determined to set the things in right direction and put the economy on positive trajectory. Erik Berglof, Chief Economist of Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank (AIIB), called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division. SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha and senior officers from Finance Division participated in the meeting. Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomed Erik Berglof and shared the current economic outlook of the country and further apprised him about economic policies and reforms of the government for sustainable economic development and social uplift of the poor segment of society.

The finance minister also apprised the delegation about the economic losses due to the devastated floods in Pakistan and rehabilitation and reconstruction in the flood affected areas. Erik Berglof, Chief Economist, AIIB, appreciated the economic policies and reforms of the present government for social uplift of the masses. He highlighted the role of AIIB in infrastructure development projects and investment and in Pakistan discussed future cooperation in development projects especially eco- friendly and climate resilience.

In conclusion, the finance minister expressed gratitude to Chief Economist AIIB for his support to Pakistan. Meanwhile, Suh Sangpyo, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, also called on the Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division. SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting. Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar shared the depth of friendly relations between Pakistan and Republic of Korea and highlighted the bilateral ties between both the countries in areas of trade, investment, human exchange and development cooperation.

The finance minister also highlighted that present government is focusing on various other avenues of mutual interest so that the existing bilateral relations could be extending to a new level. The finance minister apprised the Korean ambassador about the potential investment areas and extended present government’s greater facilitation and support in this regard. The Ambassador of Republic of Korea expressed a keen interest in enhancing and strengthening the bilateral relations between both countries especially on trade and investment, which need to be enhanced.