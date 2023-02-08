Share:

MARDAN - President, Anjuman Tahafuz-e- Haqooq-e-Kashtkaran Haji Niamat Shah Roghani while talking to the media on Tuesday urged the federal as well as provincial government to prioritise the tobacco crop, which generates billions of rupees in taxes and excise duties each year.

Mr Roghani went on to say that Pakistan is an agricultural country and that the government must rectify its agricultural policy to stabilise the country’s economy.

He contended that more tobacco exports would result in increased competitiveness among corporations, which would help not only growers but also the country’s economy. He emphasised that the situation with tobacco will be much better this season and that this crop will be beneficial to farmers and employees. Mr Roghani said that initiatives are being done today to enhance the economy in Pakistan and that tobacco growing will undoubtedly benefit the economy of Pakistan since farmers and workers will be engaged.

The head of the group also stated that tobacco is a cash-generating crop in our province and that the season for tobacco production is here. He claimed that tobacco producers should increase their supply of tobacco seeds since there would be competitiveness among tobacco firms this year, and demand for tobacco crops will be rather strong.