Karachi - a new and innovative Exchange Traded Fund has been launched at Pakistan stock Exchange (PsX), namely the hbl Total Treasury Exchange Traded Fund. This ETF, seventh to be launched on PSX, is a first of its kind as it consists of a blend of Government debt securities as the underlying asset class. This security is structured in the ETF form for investors to easily invest in a diversified pool of fixed income Government debt securities. PsX held a gong ceremony at the Exchange to formally mark the launch of hbl Total Treasury ETF. The elaborate gong ceremony was attended by the Chairperson of the PsX board, dr shamshad akhtar, md & CEO PsX, Farrukh h. Khan; President & CEO hbl, muhammad aurangzeb; Chairman of the board hbl asset management limited, shahid Ghaffar; CEO hbl asset management limited, mir adil Rashid; Treasurer hbl, Risha mohyeddin, and senior management of the three organisations including several directors of hbl asset management limited. also present were CEO Central depository Company limited, badiuddin akber and CEO National Clearing Company of Pakistan limited, muhammad luqman, among others.

The hbl Total Treasury ETF’s underlying assets consist of cash & cash equivalent, T-bills and PIbs. I tis an open ended fixed income ETF which tracks its benchmark index, the hbl Total Treasury Index (hblTTI). speaking at the launch of the hbl Total Treasury ETF, the md & CEO PsX, Farrukh h. Khan, stated, “The launch of the seventh ETF on PsX, the hbl Total Treasury ETF, is an important and exciting development for the stock market, investors and all stakeholders.

This ETF is the first of its kind and investors can now easily invest in a diversified pool of fixed income Government debt securities by doing a single trade through their brokers on the Ready Counter of the Exchange. hence, investing in government securities is now as easy as investing in shares on PsX”. he further stated, “Introduction of the hbl ETF is part of PsX and the mutual fund industry’s effort to provide a wide range of low cost ETFs for investors, allowing them to easily take exposure to different asset classes and investment strategies.

This is the right time to launch this ETF, as returns on fixed income securities are high. I congratulate the hbl amC and hbl bank on taking the lead and launching this innovative ETF, that will fulfill an important gap in the investment products range in Pakistan. ”