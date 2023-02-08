Share:

MOHMAND - With the current turbulent time in mind, and to bridge the growing gap between the holy book Quran and the young generation, Frontier Corps (FC) North, District Administration and Education Department, public and private schools, Madrassa, in collaboration with Governor Model School Mamad-Gat, organised for the first time, Hifz and recitation competitions between students of religious seminaries (Madaris) and schools on Tuesday.

In addition to security officials, elders from the area attended the ceremony in large numbers, and students from madrasas and schools were given speeches on memorization and recitation, Naat, and Islamic teachings. The ceremony was attended by over 1000 seminary students, their guardians, and students from public and private schools