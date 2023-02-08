Share:

As Pakistan’s economic position becomes increasingly precari­ous with each passing day sans an IMF agreement, the question that crosses one’s mind is whether the IMF is be­ing cruel to be kind. In our case, we hear that their demands on what Pakistan needs to do to re-enter the programme are getting stiffer with each new meeting and the deal looks more elusive than ever, whereas, in contrast, they have been rather quick to settle matters with another re­gional country, Bangladesh.

While we struggled to unlock $ 1 bil­lion in IMF funds, a much bigger pack­age of $ 4.70 billion with Bangladesh was quietly and swiftly finalised in Jan­uary 2023. Ironically, Bangladesh is ex­posed to much less economic stress than Pakistan, but surprisingly gets a much bigger relief and on comparative­ly much softer terms! Now, could it be a punishment for Mr. Dar’s outbursts? An­swer: Can’t tell or won’t know, but nat­urally the official institutional response is that the Fund reviews Bangladesh’s problems to have more to do with exter­nal shocks and international headwinds and not ones due to bad policies or poor economic management—meaning Pak­istan’s issues are otherwise!

Inflation in Pakistan has intensified with the cost of living having increased by some 50 percent over the course of the year. However, the real bone of con­tention between the country and its economic czar so far has been in deter­mining the source of inflation. While the government’s finance boss (Dar) carries an opinion that the real driv­ers have been devaluation and exter­nal shocks (oil, supply chain, interest rates in developed economies, etc.), the IMF on the other hand seems to think it comes from the size of the govern­ment footprint, both on governance and in corporate markets; an unnecessari­ly high defence bill; and under taxation of certain sectors, thereby the twin is­sues of government-deficit spending fi­nanced by rising borrowings & the fail­ure of the government to raise utilities in line with costs end up ultimately fu­elling inflation.

Naturally, with such differing out­looks, it is no surprise that an agree­ment gets difficult to come by—Paki­stan quickly needs a programme to help stabilise its foreign exchange reserves in order to avoid a looming default and the IMF is worried that since the new borrowings will essentially just end up servicing previous borrowings, its fresh lending may now not be very se­cure and therefore, it requires Pakistan to undertake some extraordinary mea­sures to ensure that it does ultimately pay back its loan, even if Pakistanis in the process are subjected to some se­vere pain. To be fair, both parties may be right in their own way!

The IMF’s dance with Pakistan over the decades depicts an intense love-hate relationship. The institution at times (especially in its initial pro­grammes) can be found to be too in­dulgent and then in the later ones, too punitive—too kind and too cruel. A good segment of its western mas­ters thinks that Pakistan has invari­ably misused IMF’s help, wasting pub­lic money in corruption, misuse and often its government itself becoming embroiled in futile battles with its own domestic market forces. The Pakistani economic managers on the other hand feel that the Fund is both neo-colonial (i.e., too bossy) in its behaviour and too neo-liberal (i.e., too enamoured of free markets) in handing down its rec­ipes without having a due feel on the underlying realities of the Pakistani marketplace. However, from us the people who have to actually bear the brunt of IMF’s shenanigans and our government’s inefficiencies, the truth lies somewhere in between.

The economy has been experiment­ed with a bit too frequently by succes­sive incoming governments who, de­spite some obvious economic follies, have seen the light of another day be­cause the Fund continuously lent mon­ey on political considerations rather than economic ones. Evaluate as many Fund programmes to Pakistan as you may like and in each one of them the common mistakes are quite obvious: a) Every time the rescue plan fails to in­volve or consult the real stakeholders of the countries. The private sector, on whose performance would ultimately lie the onus of economic stabilisation and loan repayments, were either sim­ply kept away and never thought to be important enough to be a part of the agreement finalisation talks.

b) The programmes consistently failed to design rescues that were ro­bust enough to overcome the looming but obvious risks in Pakistan—the same mistake is being repeated this time.

c) Pakistan’s financial system is very shallow and public finances are notori­ously fragile since the tax base is nar­row and reforms in revenue collection are long overdue, however, the Fund continues to suffice in demanding quick revenue generation options rather than opting to work with all the economic stakeholders in evolving sustainable na­tional revenue generation mechanisms.

d) Monetary policy and subsidy re­moval policies have been nakedly shod­dy with a total disregard for Pakistan’s exports, the result over the years is there for everyone to see, as Pakistan seems stuck in an export trap where the ceiling is too low for its requirements or perhaps even for its economic survival.

e) Last but not least, inflation driv­ers have repeatedly been misidentified, thereby forcing monetary policy re­gimes on Pakistan (both in shape of in­terest rates and devaluation) that have been totally disastrous.

To conclude, one can simply hope that not only is Pakistan able to re-enter the stalled Fund programme and get some relief by the release of stuck tranches, but more importantly it does so in a way that helps its operational future instead of compromising it. Given the colossal extent of the external debt, it would be good to see the IMF help out Pakistan with a long-term strategy that leads to an early debt restructuring in which Pakistan can ask its creditors to accept a delay or decrease in repayments cou­pled with capital controls to prevent money fleeing the country.

Steps like these can go a long way in reducing our debt burden and at the same time in optimising the usage of the Fund’s money lent to us, because not only will this help bolster the coun­try’s foreign-exchange reserves, but will also help build confidence in the af­termath of a debt restructuring, some­thing that appears to be the writing on the wall. Additionally, such a course alludes indirectly to another implicit goal of the IMF in Pakistan: to rescue its own dismal reputation in the coun­try and to regain the trust of its people who have time and again pinned their hope on the institution every time their government has let them down.

Dr Kamal Monnoo

The writer is an entrepreneur and economic analyst.

Email: kamal.monnoo@gmail.com