ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan had taken a u-turn on the jail bharro tehrik (Fill Prison Move­ment). PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi, who is also the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation, said the people were expecting that Imran Khan will start the jail- bharro tehrik this week but nothing happened. “Imran Khan has also taken the u-turn on the jail bharro teh­rik (fill prison movement). (Interior Minister) Rana Sanaullah Khan will decide in which jail to keep the PTI people,” he remarked, com­menting on the PTI poli­cies. Kundi maintained that Imran Khan should cancel his bail so that his desire to go to jail can be fulfilled. “Such leaders cannot run movements. Three jailed PTI men are still crying. Rana Sanaullah will recruit staff to look after the crying leaders,” Kundi contended.