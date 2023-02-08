Share:

ISLAMABAD - Instead of taking action against inordinate delay in installing security cameras at Fatima Jinnah Park, the management of the Capital Development Authority has once again promised to complete a project in this regard by 20th February this year.

The said delay in the installment of security cameras which were otherwise promised to be installed in 2020 has now resulted in another tragic incident of rape inside the premises of the capital’s biggest park. In a shocking incident, a young woman was allegedly raped by two armed men at Fatima Jinnah Park in Islamabad. The incident took place on 2nd February and according to the victim, she was visiting the Fatima Jinnah Pak also known as F-9 Park along with a male companion when she was raped by the suspects at gunpoint.

Though at the time when the incident has also put a question mark on the viability of the multi-billion safe city project of Islamabad police it has once again transpired the poor performance on part of the CDA—a custodian of the F-9 park. It is worth mentioning here that in year 2018, when a similar incident of rape occurred in which a woman was assaulted by CDA’s own security guard, the civic authority came under criticism for poor security arrangements. The public’s pressure prompted the then management to announce that it would install security cameras and enhance patrolling in the park to avoid such an incident in future while on the other side the authority in its official press release in 2020 once again reiterated that a comprehensive project to install security cameras have been prepared and it will be implemented soon.

However, till the occurrence of latest raped incident nothing could be materialised. A senior officer of the authority informed this scribe that a contract to install security cameras has been awarded to a company against around Rs.50 million in which it will install 84 security cameras, lay the fibre cable and establish a control room. He said the park came under the purview of the environment which preferred to spend maximum budget on horticultural projects as the same are not auditable instead of doing concrete development works.

CDA’s spokesperson Syed Asif Shah, however, claimed that the strict directions have been issued by the incumbent Chairman CDA Noorul Amin Mengal to not only complete the ongoing project but also directed to ensure the proper security and lightening arrangements in the park. He explained further that as per the plan we will provide lighting and security cameras up to 207 acres of the developed area in the park, which includes at all four gates, parking lots, walking tracks and other important loops within the park.

Mr. Shah said further that the rest of the 500 acres of park area is currently undeveloped and consists of forest and shrubs and we have already placed warnings to avoid going there and we will restrict the people again from going there now as well.