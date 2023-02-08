Share:

RAMALLAH - Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager during an early Tuesday morning raid in the occupied West Bank. Hamza Amjad al-Ashqar, 17, was shot in the face by Israeli soldiers in Nablus, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces this year now stands at 42, including nine children and an elderly woman, the ministry added. Israeli forces repeatedly carried out raids in Nablus in search of members of an armed group known as the Lions’ Den, which emerged in the occupied West Bank last year