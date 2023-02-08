Share:

As the new year’s arrival has been celebrated all over the world, it induced different resolu­tions from different countries and people. Following this, Japan has offered the families who live in Tokyo 1 million yen (7500 US dol­lars) approximately PKR 18 lacs per child to move out of the cap­ital to other towns and specifical­ly villages. According to officials in Japan, it will be revived and in­troduced in April in areas with declining birthrates and an aging population. In addition, to receive the benefits the families must match the criteria to move out from greater Tokyo to the moun­tainous area within the city’s boundaries. About 1300 munici­palities have joined this scheme offer. Astonishingly, officials con­firmed that the program scheme will help to dearth the pressure on public services in Tokyo, which has a population number of 35 million. In this way, the govern­ment is hoping 10,000 people will have to be moved from Tokyo to rural areas by 2027.

Therefore, such programs modal and government initiatives must be owned by countries like Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh for their populous cities like Karachi, Mum­bai, and Dhaka respectively for transcend transport traffic system and pollution free metropolitan.

ENGR. SHAHID SAMAND MAHAR,

Tharparkar.