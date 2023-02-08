As the new year’s arrival has been celebrated all over the world, it induced different resolutions from different countries and people. Following this, Japan has offered the families who live in Tokyo 1 million yen (7500 US dollars) approximately PKR 18 lacs per child to move out of the capital to other towns and specifically villages. According to officials in Japan, it will be revived and introduced in April in areas with declining birthrates and an aging population. In addition, to receive the benefits the families must match the criteria to move out from greater Tokyo to the mountainous area within the city’s boundaries. About 1300 municipalities have joined this scheme offer. Astonishingly, officials confirmed that the program scheme will help to dearth the pressure on public services in Tokyo, which has a population number of 35 million. In this way, the government is hoping 10,000 people will have to be moved from Tokyo to rural areas by 2027.
Therefore, such programs modal and government initiatives must be owned by countries like Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh for their populous cities like Karachi, Mumbai, and Dhaka respectively for transcend transport traffic system and pollution free metropolitan.
ENGR. SHAHID SAMAND MAHAR,
Tharparkar.