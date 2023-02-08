Share:

LOS ANGELES - Kanye West is under fire for his anti-Semitic backlash leading to his net worth slump. Meanwhile, the rapper’s Los Angeles home, worth $2.2 million is in shambles. According to Daily Mail, drone shots confirmed the dismal state of the property, whose walls started to fall and fences covering the villa also collapsed. The deteriorating mansion was once the 45-year-old living home. Besides, West also used to base his headquarters for both Donda Academy and Sunday Service on the site.

The Grammy winner house was worn-down with rubbish littered around. The aerial shots also spotted the 4x4 tank and barbeque smoker. The Stronger rapper left the LA home in 2020, and the site is reportedly abandoned since.

Moreover, Ye reportedly lived with his the then-girlfriend Irina Shayk on the property after splitting with his kid’s mother.

West reportedly purchased the property, which sits on 1.25 acres, in 2018. The inside of the residence is said to feature a ‘stunning floor-toceiling stacked-stone fireplace, beautiful inlaid hardwood floors, huge vaulted open-beam ceilings, and spacious ground-floor master suite with a walk-in closet and spa-style bath’.

There are also ‘two detached guest units, a four car garage, a huge metal workshop or barn, corral, and plenty of space for pool or vineyard’