KOHISTAN - The death toll of Kohistan bus accident reached to 30 people while 15 others seriously injured when a passenger coach fell into a ravine near Shatiayal area of Karakuram Highway on Tuesday. According to private news channel, the terri­ble incident occurred when rash­ly driven passenger coach, carry­ing 45 passengers, traveling from Gilgit to Rawalpindi, crashed into a car and subsequently careened into a ravine near Shatiayal area of Karakuram Highway, Kohistan. As a result, at least thirty peo­ple were killed and fifteen others sustained injuries in the accident. Upon receiving the information, rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the injured and the bodies to a nearby hospi­tal. According to rescue officials, the rescue teams were facing dif­ficulties in rescue operations due to darkness.