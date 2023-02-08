Share:

Peshawar - Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari on Tuesday ordered the officials to remove police guards from those who did not face a significant threat to their lives.

The IGP said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police was fighting the terrorists at the frontline and it required further strengthening of security. He was presiding over a video link session of police high ups at CPO.

In order to improve peace and order, the police chief gave the regional and district police chiefs instructions to create lists of the police officers deployed with people who were either unlicensed or did not pose a severe threat, and then send those officers to the Central Police Office in Peshawar.

All RPOs and DPOs participated from their respective places of command, with additional IGPs Investigation, Headquarters, Operations, Commandant Elite Force, FRP, DIGs Special Branch, Headquarters, Investigation, CTD, SSU, CCPO Peshawar, RPO Mardan, and SSP Operations attended the meeting.

The IGP praised the level of sacrifice and tenacity displayed by the jawans of the KP police force. The IGP emphasised that there was no place for carelessness and that the extraordinary sacrifices made by the police should not be wasted, adding that they needed to exact justice for the deaths of their comrades.

Additionally, they were told to work with the National Database and Registration Authority to establish biometric systems and undertake security audits of various facilities and susceptible locations within their respective jurisdictions.They were told to adhere to the law in its entirety and rigorously follow the police operational guidelines periodically given by the CPO.