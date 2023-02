Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Caretaker Minister for Industry, Commerce and Revenue Adnan Jalil called on the ambassadors of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Indonesia, and the Philippines in Islamabad. In these meetings, topics of mutual interest were thoroughly discussed. On this occasion, the caretaker provincial minister invited ambassadors to invest in KP and assured them of the provincial government’s full cooperation in this regard.