LAHORE - Lahore Gymkhana Team won the 2023 Inter Club Golf Teams contest held among 20-member Defence Raya Team, Royal Palm Golf Team and Lahore Gymkhana Golf Team at different venues. Spread over three days, this championship ofmerited golf players was contested the first day at Defence Raya Golf Course on alternate shots format, the second day at Royal Palm Golf Course on foursome format and the final third day at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on singles match play basis.

After the first day, the points position was Gymkhana 23, Royal Palm 20 and Defence Raya 17 which after the second days activity changed to Gymkhana 48, Royal Palm 47 and Defence Raya 25. At the start of the final day, it was Lahore Gymkhana in the lead and placed at 48 points, Royal Palm at 47 points, just one stroke behind and Defence Raya at 25 points after the completion of first two rounds competition.

The final 18 holes competition at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course was pivotal and at stake in the singles match play contest was a total of 60 points which means that the ultimate triumphant one could have been either Lahore Gymkhana or Royal Palm. The final round was singles match play and as the championship progressed noticeable was the intensity of Gymkhana players. Accurate hitting off the tees was their hall mark and familiarity with their home course a huge strong point in their ascendancy.

Those, who fetched Gymkhana two points each through their marvelous effort, were Omer Farooq, Omer Zia, Sameer Iftikhar, Salman Jehangir, Ammar Hameed, Aasim Zafar Khan, Shahnawaz Durrani, Razaurrehman, Dawar Lashari, Osman Khan and Tanvir Najm Butt. The other few ones, who contributed to the points compilation, were Dr Arshed Mehmood, Farhan Bhatti, Mohsin Anwar, Ahsan Khawaja, Qasim Ali Khan and Zunair Aleem Khan.