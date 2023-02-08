Share:

Rawalpindi - Lahore High Court (lHC) Rawalpindi Bench Justice Mirza waqas Rauf on Tuesday issued notices to Director General Punjab Housing and Town planning agency and Director Sub-Region Rawalpindi in response to a petition filed by a citizen against violation of masters plan and issuance of nOCs to private housing societies without meeting the due criteria. The court directed additional Advocate General to submit para-wise comments and detailed report from Secretary local Government and Community development Punjab and DG PHATPA before February 22, 2023.

A citizen namely Muhammad Usman, a resident of Adiala Road, filed a petition through his lawyer Muhammad Razzaq making Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department Punjab, Secretary local Government and Community Development, Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency DG and Director Sub-Region Rawalpindi, DCs of Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock and Murre, Chief Officers and Town planning Officers as respondents.

He pleaded before the court that economy of pakistan depended on wheat, rice, sugarcane and other agricultural produce soon after came into being in 1947. But now the agriculture of country is being ruined through a well thought planning, he said adding that the boom in private housing societies had also destroyed the agriculture. He said that the land developers and owners of private housing societies are swallowing the agricultural lands swiftly while all the government run departments have bowed before them.

Though Punjab government implemented Punjab Land Use (Classification, Re-Classification and Development) Rules 2009 according to which the district governments had to submit reports about lands being used for agricultural, commercial and industrial sectors. However, he said, the district governments failed in meeting the targets. He appealed the court to initiate action against responsible. lHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Mirza waqas Rauf accepted the petition for hearing and issued notices to respondents and sought their reply.