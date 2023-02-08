Share:

Rawalpindi - lahore High Court (lHC) Rawalpindi Bench Justice Mirza waqas Rauf on Tuesday reserved verdict on the petitions filed by citizens against pTi Chief imran Khan for blocking roads during long march and paralysing normal life in twin cities. “No one is above the law. The state can’t be apologetic in running its affairs. Bad and good people are present everywhere. Good people earn bad name because of bad people,” the judge remarked. He said the leaders should think before speaking as sometimes, small things turn big for public.

Commissioner Rawalpindi division, Deputy Commissioner, City Police Officer and Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi appeared before the court when Justice Mirza waqas Rauf assumed the hearing in the petitions. Whereas, Advocate Faisal Chauhdry contested the case on behalf of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Asad Umar, ex-federal minister. The lawyers of both parties presented final arguments after which the apex court reserved its verdict.

During the hearing, LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Mirza waqas Rauf asked the prosecution why the applicants made PTI, its chief and general secretary respondents in the petitions when the workers and supporters blocked roads. On this, the prosecutor could not present any satisfactory reply to the judge. Advocate Faisal Chauhdry stated that the masses and supporters of pTi were angry over assassination attempt on imran Khan in Wazirabad. He said the long march concluded in Rawalpindi peacefully. He said party chief and general secretary can’t be held responsible for the road blockage. additional attorney General Malik Siddique Awan argued before the court that the federal government took notice of the issue and sent letters to IG Punjab and Chief Secretary but no action was taken in Punjab due to political tug of war between two parties.

The lawyers of all parties concluded their final arguments by referring different sections of constitution of pakistan. lHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf remarked, “It is matter of great regret that Chief Secretary Punjab, Commissioner Rawalpindi, DC, CPO and RPO submitted such a poor report reading after it seemed they know nothing what was going in the district.” They don’t know the consequences of betraying the state, he said adding that they must realise that state is not for swallowing like fruit.

“The report presented by the district administration is so poor that it seems all had prepared it while sitting together in a room,” the justice said. He said that law enforcement agencies should be abolished after seeing their poor performance in the entire episode and Jirga system should be introduced to solve the disputes among public. The judge also snubbed CTO Taimoor Khan over worst traffic jams in the city.

CTO argued that he had taken his charge two months ago and is trying to regulate traffic. He said that he had 1400 officers and wardens to run traffic. On this, Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf said what there officers and wardens are doing. CTO stated he would resolve traffic issues.