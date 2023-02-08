Share:

LAHORE - Imad Wasim, Muhammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan have vowed to deliver for their respective teams in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 that will commence from February 13 in Multan. Imad Wasim, who has played 58 T20Is for Pakistan, will captain 2020 champions Karachi Kings, Mohammad Rizwan will hope to inspire Multan Sultans to their third successive final, while Shadab Khan will attempt to make Islamabad United the most successful HBL PSL franchise by winning the title for the third time. Rizwan will feature in the opening match of the PSL8 when his side will take on defending champions Lahore Qalandars in Multan on Feb 13, Imad will be in action on Feb 14 when he will go head-to-head with Babar Azam-captained Karachi Kings in Karachi, while Shadab will walk out for the toss for the first time in 2023 with Babar Azam in Karachi on Feb 16.

Imad Wasim said: “The HBL PSL is one of the best leagues in the world, which is very close to our hearts. We wait for this league for 10 months during which we prepare, plan and set goals. Last year, Karachi Kings were hampered with injuries, but for 2023, we have all bases covered with high-quality players who all are match-winners.

“We will go step-by-step and matchby-match in this tournament with our first target being to secure a place in the play-offs. This year, every side is equally balanced and it is difficult to predict an outright winner. This clearly reflects how the PSL has evolved and why it has now become an extremely challenging and exciting league,” he added. Muhammad Rizwan said: “I missed few matches in the early part of the PSL, but I will not blame anyone. Captaincy and batting can be challenging, but we have a good group of people who have not only empowered me but also back and support me so that I can strike the right balance and continue to give my best.

“The philosophy of Multan Sultans is simple: play as champions irrespective of the opposition or the outcome. We have a good mix and combination of coaches, which also helps me to captain the side. It is always challenging to face Shaheen, Naseem, Rauf and Hasan. And this doesn’t only apply to me but to all the batters as they are seriously quick and effective bowlers with plenty of variety. But we will try to give our best and win title for our team,” he added.

Shadab Khan said: “What I am today is solely due to PSL. I entered in this competition as an Emerging Category player, but this tournament gave me the opportunity, belief and confidence to grow and develop as a cricketer and I am pleased that I am now a Platinum Category player.

“It was the PSL that provided me with the chance to demonstrate my captaincy and batting abilities with performances and establish myself as a useful and effective all-rounder. The quality and standard of bowling is far superior to any other league. When I am playing in the PSL, I am more focused because I don’t want to lose to my teammates and close friends, otherwise, they remind you the whole year with their teasing comments.