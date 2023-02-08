Share:

RAWALPINDI - A young man was electrocuted to death in Tendh Bhatta on Tuesday after the steel twine of a stray kite he caught touched with high potency electric wires, informed sources. The body of man was shifted to DHQ Hospital for autopsy by the Rescue 1122, they said.

According to sources, a large number of colourful kites were being flown by the residents in Tench Bhatt and suburbs. A young man had caught the stray kite along with steel twine, they said.

They added steel twin fell on electric wires on which he received severe shocks and died on the spot. Local police reached at the spot and mentioned the occurrence of incident in daily crime register