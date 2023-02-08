Share:

ABHI - is offering Earned Wage access to hundreds of companies as a financial wellness benefit to their employees. The new partnership with martin dow aims to provide a comfortable environment for their employees to work and thrive in. abhI is providing Earned Wage access (EWa), which will enable the healthcare group employees to access their earned salaries before their payday, allowing them to make immediate financial decisions with ease and improve their financial wellbeing. martin dow Group is a leading multinational healthcare group in Pakistan, creating distinction for over 60 years by shaping and leading the future of healthcare and consistently rendering extraordinary healthcare services to the masses through its innovative and technologically advanced practices.

Martin dow Group remains committed to its vision and is better positioned than ever to deliver quality healthcare to patients worldwide. On the day of signing, shahrukh masood – Group director hR & Corporate Communications, said: “In this era of disruption, martin dow has taken another step towards financially empowering its employees to take control of their finances with just a snap of a finger. Being a leading employer of choice, it is our responsibility to be on the cutting edge of advancement at all levels.

We will continue to invest in our people and create opportunities for all our partners to flourish”. mohammad Zaidi, director at abhI said, “We’re proud to partner with martin dow, one of Pakistan’s major healthcare groups, to financially empower their workforce.

This shows their commitment and progressive thinking towards the wellness of their employees, hence, providing their workforce a better chance to counter the rising inflation.” ABHI is committed to financially empowering the Pakistani business community and its workforce. With partners like martin dow and many more that share the vision, abhI aims to continue serving seamless financial services to the masses.