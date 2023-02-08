Share:

CHARSADDA - A Constable who was critically in­jured in Dheri Zardad’s check-post attack succumbed injuries on Tuesday. The martyred po­liceman was laid later to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Parang Baba. Rameez Khan had received bullet wounds in a militant at­tack on Dheri Zardad check-post in the limits of NIsata Police sta­tion on Feb 2, last Thursday. He remained admitted to a hospital in a precarious condition for four days. The funeral prayer of late Rameez Khan was held in his na­tive town Parang Gul Baba, which was attended by Regional Police Officer Mardan Muhammad Ali while a large number of police of­ficers and jawans attended. The fresh contingent of police pre­sented a salute to the martyred Rameez Khan, who was later laid to rest with official honor