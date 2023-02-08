CHARSADDA - A Constable who was critically injured in Dheri Zardad’s check-post attack succumbed injuries on Tuesday. The martyred policeman was laid later to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Parang Baba. Rameez Khan had received bullet wounds in a militant attack on Dheri Zardad check-post in the limits of NIsata Police station on Feb 2, last Thursday. He remained admitted to a hospital in a precarious condition for four days. The funeral prayer of late Rameez Khan was held in his native town Parang Gul Baba, which was attended by Regional Police Officer Mardan Muhammad Ali while a large number of police officers and jawans attended. The fresh contingent of police presented a salute to the martyred Rameez Khan, who was later laid to rest with official honor
February 08, 2023
