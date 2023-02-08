Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Public Health Engr Hamid Shah on Tuesday visited Public Health Engineering Department.

Secretary public health engineering welcomed the caretaker minister. Hamid Shah said on the occasion that steps should be taken to functionalise the non-functional water supply schemes across the province immediately. He also directed to incomplete supply lines as soon as possible to ensure water supply to the people.

He expressed these views in a meeting regarding departmental affairs and ongoing projects of Public Health Engineering Department.

Senior officials of the department including Secretary Public Health Engineering and Chief Engineers attended in the meeting. The minister was briefed in detail about departmental affairs and various projects of the department. Hamid Shah took keen interest in the briefing. During conversation, he said that they are trying to provide better services to the people and will try hard to fulfil their responsibilities in an efficient manner. Corrupt elements will not be tolerated in the department and strict departmental action will be taken against them.