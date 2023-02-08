Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Labor, Excise and Taxation Manzoor Afridi, has urged government officials to make their departments more people-friendly and, instead of confining themselves to their offices, go to the people and mix with them to better analyse their problems and thus mitigate public grievances in a better way. During a visit to the Labor Department and an introductory meeting with the officers there, he spoke with senior government officers at the Civil Secretariat Peshawar.