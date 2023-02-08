Share:

SUKKUR - Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sindh, Awais Qadir Shah on Tuesday made a surprise visit to various stores in the Saleh Putt taluka to check the available stock of wheat flour and to ensure that the commodity was being sold at official rate. He directed that all the shopkeepers to sell quality flour at fixed government rates and also inquired about the prices of flour from the custom­ers present there. He warned that strict action would be taken on any complaint of overcharging. “There is no shortage of wheat and flour in Sindh. The government will ensure the provision of cheap flour to the public at all cost,” he added