Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque said Tuesday that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pa­kistan (MQM-P) would contest by-elections with full-fledged preparations and would manage to win the NA seats from Karachi.

Talking to a private news channel, the federal minister said that MQM (Pakistan) political ideol­ogy was based on principles and not on person­al interests. “The MQM (Pakistan) has always op­posed using force against the political opponents,” he added. In response to a question on whether the MQM (Pakistan) would attend the All Parties Conference (APC) called by Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif, he replied in the affirmative. “MQM (Pakistan) is of the opinion that National Assem­bly should complete its constitutional term of five years and that general elections should be held af­ter the completion of that time,” he said.