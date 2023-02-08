Share:

The DP World International League T20 have witnessed 29 fabulous league matches and the fourth team in the playoffs is yet to be decided. The Sharjah Warriors, who are at the fifth place, will have to defeat Gulf Giants with a better net run rate than Dubai Capitals’ in the final league stage match of the tournament to grab the last place in the business end of the tournament. The Warriors and Giants will be in action at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today, Monday, 6 February 2023.

The Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants, who are at the top two spots with 14 points each, have confirmed their places in the top two. Meanwhile, the MI Emirates have finished their league stage at the third place with 11 points.

The Dubai Capitals stayed in the hunt for an opportunity to play in the playoffs with a comprehensive seven-wicket victory against MI Emirates at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. They are currently at the fourth place with nine points in the competition, while the Warriors are just behind team with seven points. The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders finished last in the competition with a solitary victory over Sharjah Warriors.