LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday ordered to do away with the practice of daily quota of traffic challans across Punjab and assured that the performance of traffic wardens would not be subject to the number of daily challans.

The CM was chairing a meeting to review proposals to improve the traffic system in the province. The meeting was attended by several key officials including Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, chief secretary, IGP, ACS (Home), secretary C&W, CCPO Lahore, DIG Traffic Punjab, Chief Operation Officer of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), commissioner and DC Lahore, CTO Lahore, Secretary RTA Lahore and MD TEPA.

Mohsin Naqvi said that licensing centres in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi would work in two shifts seven days a week while licensing centre at Liberty Market in Lahore would work round the clock.

The CM was informed that 370,000 vehicles and motorcycles were added in Lahore every year. The CM disclosed that Gulberg, Mall Road, Jail Road and Ferozepur Road would be made model roads and an effective management system would be introduced for the smooth flow of traffic.

He said that special attention should be given to road engineering while removing encroachments and other road obstacles.

The CM announced an outreach programme for the issuance of driving licenses. Under the programme, traffic police teams would go to colleges for conducting driving tests and issuance of licenses to qualified students. The students would also be regularly updated about the traffic rules.

The CM also directed to dispose of issues related to the promotion of traffic wardens without delay and ordered a crackdown against meat sellers on the roads in Punjab which not only affect traffic flow but also increase the fear of aerial accidents because of birds.

While ordering indiscriminate action against the beggars’ mafia on city roads, he said that a zero-tolerance policy should be adopted against them and the beggar children should be shifted to the Child Welfare & Protection Bureau for their rehabilitation.

The CM further directed that the best planning be done keeping in mind the ongoing development works and PSL matches in the city. In case of road closures, the public should be informed well in advance, he added.

CM announces to waive tuition fee for Kashmiri students

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday announced to waive off tuition fee of Kashmiri students studying in Punjab and said that 200 Kashmiri students would also be given laptops by the Punjab government.

Talking to a delegation of Kashmiri students studying in Punjab who met him at the Chief Minister’s Office, the CM asked the traffic police to issue driving licenses to Kashmiri students and stated that the Bank of Punjab would also be asked to open accounts of Kashmiri students.

Similarly, steps would be taken to fix the post-graduation quota for Kashmiri students enrolled in medical colleges and the Prime Minister would also be approached to resolve the visa issues of Kashmiri students, he added.

The students thanked the CM and appreciated the organisation of events on Kashmir Solidarity Day.