ISLAMABAD - National Agriculture Research Center (NARC) has imparted training to over 800 wheat growers across the crop producing areas in the country to enhance their peracre output during the current Rabi season and make them more competitive in local markets besides increasing their income. So far, the center has organized 10 training secessions in different areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Azad Kashmir and the growers were trained on efficient crop management practices including water, fertilizers and use of different pesticides.

Besides, they were also trained for weeds managements in order to ensure maximum per-acre output by controlling the weeds, said National Coordinator Wheat of National Agriculture Center Dr Sikander Khan.