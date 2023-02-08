Share:

PESHAWAR - President Dr Arif Alvi, referring to tragic blast inci­dent at Police Lines, Tuesday expressed the resolve to exterminate terrorism as the government and Armed Forces had full support of the entire nation.

He expressed these views during a visit to the Lady Reading Hospital where he inquired after health of injured persons of Police Lines’ mosque blast. Caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan also accompanied him. The President said the nation and security forces did combat terror­ism in an unprecedented manner and they would once again collectively fight the menace.

He talked to the doctors and hospital admin­istration about the well-being of the injured. He expressed solidarity with families of martyrs and prayed for the early recovery of injured persons. Dr Arif Alvi also enquired after the health of an injured woman and condoled martyrdom of her family members. The President noted with satis­faction the appropriate medical treatment to the injured of the blast at Lady Reading Hospital. He lauded the doctors and LRH administration for en­suring prompt and quality treatment to the blast victims. He said he had to wait for the visit in order to avoid any obstruction in the relief and rescue activities. Dr Arif Alvi said the nation stood with families of the martyrs and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons. The President ap­preciated the announcement by government to provide Rs two million to heirs of each martyred and Rs 0.5 million for each injured person