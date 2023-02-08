Share:

In the day's first match in Bahawalpur, Pakistan Railway beat Hussain Textile by 1-0. Muhammad Talha Jr. scored the match decider goal in the second half.

In the day's second match in Faisalabad, Otto Cranes have beaten Masha United by 2-1. Abdul Rehman and Hussain Shah scored a piece for Otto Cranes. For Masha United, Usman could score one goal.

In the day's third match in Lahore, Wapda crushed Saif Textile by 3-0. Adeel, Shayek and Faheem helped the side produce one goal each that turned the score table into 3-0.

In the day's fourth match in Rawalpindi, KRL beat Army by 2-0. Muhammad Waheed scored a brace for his side.

In the day's fifth match in Peshawar, PAF banged BHCC by 3-0. Fahim, Essa and Naik Alam fired goals.