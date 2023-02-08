Share:

LAHORE - Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expect­ed in Pothohar region, Central Punjab including the provincial capital and adjacent cities from Thursday, said by Pakistan Me­teorological Department. Ac­cording to a spokesman of the Met office here on Tuesday, a westerly wave is likely to en­ter western parts of the coun­try on Wednesday (night), and likely to grip upper parts on Thursday and may persist over northern areas till Friday. Un­der the influence of this weath­er system, rain-wind/thunder­storm (snowfall over the hills) with few moderate to isolated heavy falls are expected in Mur­ree, Galliyat, Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhano­ti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gil­git-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chitral, Dir, Swat, Manshera, Kohistan, Shan­gla, Buner, Haripur and Abbot­tabad from Wednesday to Fri­day. Rain-wind/thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) is also expected in Islamabad, Potho­har region, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Fais­alabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali, Sar­godha, Karak, Peshawar, Charsa­da, Nowshera, Swabi, Buner, Ba­jaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from Thursday to Friday. Light to moderate rain-wind/thun­derstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chamman and Pishin on Wednesday to Friday.