LAHORE - Newage Cables/Master Paints and Diamond Paints won the opening day matches of the Century 99 Punjab Polo Cup Tournament that got underway here at Lahore Polo Club on Tuesday.

Juan Cruz Greguol’s heroics helped Newage Cables/Master Paints outpace Master Paints by 7-5½ in the first match of the day. Greguol contributed with three tremendous goals while Simon Prado banged in a brace and Raja Temur Nadeem and Adnan Jalil Azam converted one goal each. On the other hand, Manuel Carranza fired in all the five goals for Master Paints, which had a half goal handicap advantage. John Fisher and Chris Hyde were field umpires while Juan Maria Ruiz Guinazu was match referee.

Chulo Corti dazzled in Diamond Paints’ impressive 9-3½ win over Lone Wolves in the second match of the day. Chulo Corti fired in five fabulous goals while Nico Roberts and Ahmed Ali Tiwana slammed in two and one goal respectively for Diamond Paints. Amirreza Behboudi, Bilal Haye and Raja Jalal Arsalan converted one goal each for Lone Wolves, which had a half goal handicap advantage.

Three matches will be played today (Wednesday) as BN Polo will play against HN Polo in the first match at 1:00 pm while FG Polo will face Remounts in second match at 2:00 pm and Newage Cables/Master Paints will vie against DS Polo in the third match at 3:00 pm.

The first day of the first tournament of the high-goal season saw a large number of spectators, families and children watching the enthralling matches in a beautiful weather. Lahore Polo Club President Umar Sadiq, Executive Committee members Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, Shah Qubilai Alam, Saqib Khakwani, Agha Najeeb Raza and polo players were also present on this occasion.