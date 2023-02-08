Share:

The efforts of the Pakistan army to provide support to the earthquake-ridden Turkish masses are continued.

The rescue teams of the army are busy in providing relief to the affected people of Turkiye.

In one remarkable incident, Urban Search and Rescue unit of army has saved the life of one child when that innocent soul was stuck under the debris.

Also, the army has also handed over seven dead bodies to the family members. Meanwhile, Turkish people are praising the role of the Pakistan army in the rescue and relief operation.